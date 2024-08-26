PH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/28/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/28/24, Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.63, payable on 9/13/24. As a percentage of PH's recent stock price of $593.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $362.49 per share, with $597.3301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $593.97.

In Monday trading, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

