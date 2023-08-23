PH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/25/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/23, Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.48, payable on 9/8/23. As a percentage of PH's recent stock price of $399.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.48% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PH's low point in its 52 week range is $235.7675 per share, with $428.1635 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $398.77.

In Wednesday trading, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

