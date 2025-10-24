PGY vs. OMF: Which Consumer Credit Stock Is Better Placed for Growth?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY and OneMain Holdings, Inc. OMF are key players in the consumer finance space, targeting the underserved credit segments, such as subprime and non-prime borrowers. However, their operating models and revenue structures differ markedly.



Pagaya operates as a technology-driven fintech platform, using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered machine learning algorithms to assess credit risk, optimize loan underwriting and facilitate asset securitization in partnership with banks and fintech lenders. In contrast, OneMain functions as a traditional non-prime lender, directly originating and servicing personal loans through a nationwide branch network and digital channels.



Strategically, while PGY positions itself as a B2B enabler leveraging AI to expand access to credit, OneMain maintains a direct-to-consumer lending model, combining risk-based pricing and customer relationships to drive profitability.



Let us see if Pagaya’s AI-powered growth momentum can subdue OMF’s proven marketplace supremacy. While both face headwinds from shifting consumer spending patterns and market uncertainties, let us decipher which stock is better placed for long-term growth.

The Case for Pagaya

With an adaptable business model and capital-efficient structure, Pagaya initially focused on personal loans. Over time, the company expanded into auto lending and point-of-sale financing, reducing exposure to any single loan type and improving resilience across economic cycles. To diversify its funding, PGY has built a network of more than 135 institutional partners and utilizes forward flow agreements — pre-arranged deals where investors commit to buying future loans. These agreements offer funding stability, especially during market disruptions.



A key differentiator is Pagaya’s proprietary tech and product suite. Its pre-screen solution allows lenders to present pre-approved offers to existing customers without formal applications, helping partners boost credit access and deepen relationships with minimal marketing spend.



Additionally, Pagaya operates with minimal on-balance-sheet exposure. Loans are typically acquired immediately by asset-backed securities (ABS) vehicles or via forward flow agreements, thanks to capital raised in advance. This approach limits credit and market risk, preserving flexibility during turbulent environments. By relying on forward flow agreements and strategic ABS issuance, Pagaya has maintained liquidity and minimized loan write-downs.



Notably, at the beginning of this month, PGY closed Revolving Pool Master (RPM) 2025-5, a $400-million ABS transaction, backed by auto loans originated through its lending partners. The deal marked Pagaya’s fifth auto ABS transaction in 2025, bringing its year-to-date auto ABS issuance to $1.7 billion, a record pace for the company.



Driven by strong network volume growth, improved monetization, better operating leverage and solid credit discipline, supported by an improvement in capital structure, PGY has recorded two consecutive quarters of positive GAAP net income this year, representing a dramatic turnaround from the substantial losses experienced in the previous years.

The Case for OneMain

Operating through 1,300 locations across 47 states, OneMain provides unsecured and secured personal installment loans, often used for debt consolidation, home improvements, medical expenses and other large personal needs. It also offers optional credit and non-credit insurance products, such as life, disability and involuntary unemployment insurance.



Revenue growth has been a major strength for OneMain. Its loan mix of Front Book and Back Book aims for revenue sustainability while maintaining an upside potential in a rapidly changing macroeconomic environment. OMF frequently securitizes portions of its loan book via OneMain Financial Issuance Trust to reduce funding costs and manage balance sheet exposure. Its 2024 acquisition of Foursight Capital LLC expanded its presence into the auto lending business.



As a subprime lender, OMF is more exposed to credit risk and macroeconomic cycles. However, the company employs rigorous underwriting and servicing, supported by centralized data analytics, and has a strong record of managing credit performance, even during downturns.



OMF focuses on sustainable shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks. Since initiating dividends in 2019, it has raised them seven times. A $1-billion buyback program launched in 2022, which extends through December 2026, reflects management’s emphasis on repurchases.



Thus, OMF’s efforts to grow credit cards and auto finance businesses, along with lower rates and a diversified product base, are expected to support top-line expansion.

PGY & OMF: Price Performance, Valuation & Other Comparisons

So far this year, shares of Pagaya have performed exceptionally well, given bullish investor sentiments. The stock has skyrocketed 217.8%, whereas OMF has gained 8.1%. Hence, in terms of investor sentiments, PGY has the edge.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Pagaya is currently trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-book (P/B) of 4.83X, while the OMF stock is trading at a trailing 12-month P/B of 2.03X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

So, in terms of valuation, PGY is expensive compared with OneMain.



Pagaya’s return on equity (ROE) of 31.69% is above OneMain’s 20.65%. This reflects that PGY is more efficient in using shareholder funds to generate profits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pagaya & OneMain’s Earnings & Sales Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGY’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 28.4% and 20.1%, respectively.



The consensus estimate for PGY’s earnings indicates a 219.3% and 28.3% year-over-year growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the contrary, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMF’s 2025 and 2026 revenues implies year-over-year increases of just 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively.



Also, the consensus estimate for OneMain’s earnings indicates 28.2% growth for 2025 and a 25.4% rise for 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PGY or OMF: Which Stock Is Better Placed for Growth?

Pagaya is scaling rapidly with its flexible, capital-light model, AI-powered lending solutions and strong network of funding partners. Its significantly stronger revenue and earnings growth prospects than OneMain enhance its appeal as a high-upside investment opportunity.



While OMF boasts a well-established marketplace model and a more attractive valuation, PGY’s compelling growth trajectory makes it better positioned for long-term gains, justifying the premium valuation.



PGY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas OneMain has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.