PGY Stock Price Target: Is Pagaya a Buy at Today's Valuation?

Pagaya Technologies PGY is showing a clearer earnings profile after a multi-quarter profitability turn, even as near-term volume remains intentionally constrained. The stock recently traded at $15.07, with a $16 price target that implies a modest move from current levels.



For investors, the setup comes down to timing: improving fundamentals and valuation support on one side, and weaker momentum plus funding-cost sensitivity on the other.



For the next one to three months, Pagaya carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Style Scores add important texture: VGM is A, with Value A and Growth A, but Momentum sits at D. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



That mix suggests the stock checks the boxes on value and growth characteristics, while price action has not been as supportive recently. This is the kind of profile that can reward disciplined entries, especially for investors who prefer to size positions with momentum risk in mind rather than chase short bursts of strength.





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Pagaya’s Profitability Turn Is Now a Core Signal

Pagaya’s fourth quarter 2025 underscored a profitability inflection that is becoming harder to ignore. In the quarter, GAAP net income was $34.3 million against a GAAP net loss of $237.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA rose 53% year over year to $98.1 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 29.3% from 23.0%.



The company posted its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. Core operating expenses fell to 36% of fee revenue less production costs in the quarter, a 13-point year-over-year improvement. Incremental adjusted EBITDA margin exceeded 100% of fee revenue less production costs, signaling strong operating leverage as monetization improved faster than volume.

PGY’s 2026 Guidance Frames the Risk-Reward

Management’s first-quarter 2026 outlook anchors expectations for a cautious start. Network volume is guided to $2.5-$2.7 billion. Total revenues are expected in the range of $315-$335 million. Adjusted EBITDA is guided to $80-$95 million, and GAAP net income is expected to be $15-$35 million.



For full-year 2026, management expects network volume of $11.25-$13.0 billion, total revenues of $1.4-$1.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $410-$460 million, and GAAP net income of $100-$150 million. Management also expects revenue growth to outpace volume in 2026 as multiproduct penetration expands, supporting higher revenue per application and deeper partner engagement.

Pagaya’s Valuation Case Using Tangible Book

PGY’s valuation case in this framework leans heavily on tangible book value. The shares are trading at 2.93X trailing 12-month tangible book value, below the industry’s 3.94X.



Over the past three years, PGY stock has traded as high as 8.03X tangible book and as low as 0.81X, with a three-year median of 1.78X. The $16 price target reflects a 3.11X tangible book multiple, implying upside potential if the market is willing to assign a modestly higher multiple, while also highlighting re-rating risk if sentiment or execution weakens.





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PGY’s Funding Strength Helps, but Costs Still Matter

Pagaya’s funding position is a key support. The company has built a network of more than 135 institutional funding partners and established roughly $3 billion of revolving capacity, including point-of-sale revolvers and a $350 million revolving personal-loan facility. It also executed an oversubscribed $800 million asset-backed securities transaction.



The offset is that funding costs and capital markets dynamics still matter. Capital markets execution fees were negative in the fourth quarter of 2025 and the full year due to additional upfront cash contributions in asset-backed securities that are recognized as fee reductions. That helps reduce downside and volatility, but it can dampen near-term fee revenue if pricing stays tight.

Pagaya’s Bottom-Line Decision Framework

A practical way to frame PGY is with a checklist. Investors focused on improving earnings quality can weigh the company’s operating leverage, margin progress, and the profitability streak, alongside the defined $16 price target. The Zacks Rank #2 supports a constructive short-term lens.



More cautious investors can focus on what can still go wrong in the near term. Management deliberately reduced loan production entering early 2026, which can constrain volume. The stock remain sensitive to funding costs and capital markets fee pressure. In that context, position sizing and entry timing matter more than usual.



For context within the same sub-industry, Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and LendingClub Corporation LC are two nearby reference points investors often track when thinking about consumer credit platforms and funding conditions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST is another frequently watched peer when market sentiment toward AI-driven credit models shifts.



At present, AFRM and UPST carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and LC has a Zacks Rank #2.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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