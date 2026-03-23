PGY Stock: Is Pagaya's Profit Momentum Worth the Risk?

Pagaya Technologies PGY has put real distance between today’s business and the heavy-loss period investors remember. In 2025, operating leverage and tighter cost control helped flip results to positive GAAP profitability earlier than expected.



Still, this is not a low-volatility story. With a conservative macro stance now shaping near-term volume, investors have to weigh improving monetization and cash generation against funding-cost sensitivity and capital-markets fee pressure.

Pagaya’s Earnings Turnaround in 2025

The biggest shift is that Pagaya has moved from prior losses to positive GAAP earnings sooner than originally expected, supported by cost discipline and scaling efficiency. Revenue growth outpaced expense growth through 2025, helping margins improve as utilization increased.



That turnaround sits at the center of the bull case, but it does not remove the need to monitor volume, funding conditions, and fee dynamics quarter to quarter.

PGY’s 4Q25 Print Shows Monetization Outpacing Volume

The fourth quarter of 2025 was a clear example of monetization gains doing more work than pure growth. Total revenue and other income increased 20% year over year to $335 million, while network volume rose only 3% to $2.7 billion.



The mix matters, too. Personal loans were about two-thirds of network volume, while auto and point-of-sale (POS) financing scaled to 19% and 16%, respectively. Those categories expanded sharply year over year, signaling broader contribution beyond the core personal-loan channel.

Pagaya’s Margin Expansion and Cash Flow Signals

Profitability markers strengthened alongside monetization. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 rose 53% year over year to $98.1 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 29.3%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

Cash flow was also meaningful. Pagaya generated approximately $80 million of operating cash flow in the fourth quarter, and $238.6 million for full-year 2025.



These figures support the idea that the model can produce cash when operating efficiency improves, even as management stays conservative on risk and origination cadence.

PGY’s Funding Stability Can Drive or Derail Scale

Pagaya’s ability to scale is tightly linked to funding access and predictability. Management has emphasized a diversified, pre-committed funding approach, including forward-flow agreements across personal loans, auto, and POS financing.



A key stability pillar is revolving asset-backed securities (ABS) capacity of roughly $3 billion, including two point-of-sale revolvers and a $350 million revolving personal-loan asset-backed securities facility with 26North. The company also completed an oversubscribed $800 million asset-backed securities deal and has opportunistically repurchased corporate notes.



The flip side is sensitivity to funding costs. If funding becomes materially more expensive, it can pressure economics and slow momentum, even if underlying partner demand remains intact.

Pagaya’s Near-Term Volume Brake Is a Key Risk

Management’s macro posture is cautious, and that caution is already shaping production. To manage risk, Pagaya deliberately reduced loan production in late 2025 by about $100–$150 million per month, carrying that lower run-rate into early 2026.



Guidance reflects that restraint. First-quarter 2026 network volume is expected in the $2.5–$2.7 billion range, with measured growth thereafter.

PGY’s Valuation Setup vs Its Own History

Valuation is one of the more straightforward parts of the debate. Pagaya is trading at 2.07 times trailing 12-month tangible book value, below the 3.48 times average for the Zacks sub-industry.



History provides a wider lens. Over the past three years, the tangible book multiple has ranged from 0.81 times to 8.03 times, with a three-year median of 1.74 times.



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PGY’s two close peers are LendingClub Corporation LC and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST. LC is trading at 1.17 times trailing 12-month tangible book value while UPST is trading at 3.98 times.



Currently, PGY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). LC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and UPST a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The style profile is more mixed. PGY posts a VGM Score of A, with Value of A and Growth of A, while Momentum is C. That combination captures the tension: attractive score signals on valuation and growth characteristics, but weaker momentum and a cautious short-term rating.

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LendingClub Corporation (LC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.