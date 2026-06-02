PGY Stock Explained: How Pagaya Makes Money in AI Credit

Pagaya Technologies PGY has built a U.S.-focused platform that sits between lenders and institutional investors. It uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to improve credit decisioning and capital allocation across consumer finance.



The investment case often comes down to whether Pagaya can keep scaling volumes and profitability without loosening credit standards. First quarter results have reflected that balance, with management pointing to fee generation, operating leverage, disciplined spending and funding flexibility as key drivers.

PGY’s Platform Basics: AI Credit at Scale

Pagaya’s core role is to connect lenders that want to originate loans with institutional investors that want exposure to consumer credit with targeted risk-adjusted outcomes. The platform applies AI to large volumes of real-time and historical data to make informed approval and pricing decisions.



The model is designed to be asset-light. Pagaya originates and structures loans through partners, but sells most of the credit exposure to institutional investors. That reduces capital intensity and balance sheet risk, so revenues are primarily fee-driven rather than dependent on holding loans.



Those fees are tied to technology solutions that support marketing, underwriting and decisioning, paired with capital-efficiency capabilities focused on funding and risk management. PGY’s goal is to scale volumes while keeping credit quality and capital markets execution in view.

Pagaya’s Products: From Personal Loans to POS

Pagaya started in personal loans and expanded into auto, point of sale (POS) and single-family rental, while also adding credit cards as another market. The broader footprint matters because it diversifies volume sources and helps the network stay resilient when one asset class slows.



That breadth is showing up in the mix. In the first quarter of 2026, network volume was $2.6 billion and growth was largely driven by auto and POS, underscoring momentum beyond personal loans.



Product-led tools are meant to fit across the lending lifecycle. Direct Marketing Engine, Affiliate Optimizer and FastPass are positioned as technology layers that help partners with customer acquisition and conversion, underwriting decisioning and a more integrated workflow.

Sales Estimates





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PGY’s Funding Engine: ABS Scale and Investor Depth

Pagaya finances originations through multiple channels, including securitizations sponsored or administered by Pagaya or affiliates, funds managed or advised by Pagaya or affiliates, and third-party special purpose vehicles under forward-flow arrangements, among similar structures.



A key point is how much of the credit exposure is distributed rather than retained. By selling most exposure to institutional investors, Pagaya can keep its balance sheet relatively asset-light while using capital markets execution to support growth.



Scale and partner breadth are central to that engine. As of March 31, 2026, PGY reported more than 30 lending partners and 160 institutional funding partners supporting its asset-backed securities (ABS) and other funding channels. Since 2018, it has raised more than $36 billion across over 85 ABS transactions, and it raised $2.1 billion in ABS funding across four transactions in the first quarter of 2026.

Pagaya’s Growth Markers: Volumes, Partners, Penetration

Pagaya’s network has evaluated more than $3.7 trillion in loan applications since inception, which speaks to the scale of the top-of-funnel data feeding its models and partner workflows.



Management has emphasized expanding the partner base and deepening multiproduct penetration. The company planned to onboard seven to eight new partners by the end of the second quarter of 2026, and it had already onboarded four partners across its three core consumer credit asset classes through May 7, 2026. Multi-year deals with two large partners in auto and personal lending are also intended to support predictability.



Broader adoption can matter as much as new logos. In the first quarter of 2026, revenue from fees increased as partner adoption broadened, with Pagaya adding Experian Activate for personal loans and scaling Affiliate Optimizer and Direct Marketing Engine. The company completed 12 campaigns across five partners, a data point that ties product usage to potential revenue per application over time.

Earnings Estimates





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What Moves PGY’s Unit Economics

Investors often track revenue from fees less production costs (FRLPC) as a core margin lens. In the first quarter of 2026, FRLPC was $121 million, up 5% year over year, while FRLPC as a percentage of network volume was 4.6%.



That margin can move quickly with funding conditions. Management attributed the year-over-year decline in FRLPC margin to asset-class mix, new partner contributions and tighter pricing on the company’s ABS transactions, reflecting a higher cost of capital and market-driven pricing pressure. When ABS pricing tightens, capital markets execution fees can come under pressure and take rates can compress.



Near-term economics can also be influenced by ramp-up dynamics and underwriting posture. Management deliberately reduced loan production in late 2025 by about $100 to $150 million per month and carried that lower run-rate into early 2026, while application-to-volume conversion stayed below 1% as the company leaned into higher-quality borrowers.

Pagaya: Key Watch List for Investors

Monitor partner onboarding cadence and the pace at which new relationships translate into network volume, with management positioning new partner ramps as a more meaningful contributor in the back half of 2026.



Watch the auto and POS mix, since mix shifts have been linked to near-term FRLPC pressure. Management expects FRLPC margin of 4-5%, with a tilt toward the lower end due to increased POS mix, new partners and funding mix.



Monitor underwriting selectivity, including whether conversion remains below 1% and how that interacts with volume targets. Follow funding conditions, especially ABS pricing, since tighter pricing has flowed through to lower capital markets execution fees. Finally, look for updates on the single-family rental business path, as management has been evaluating strategic alternatives.

Pagaya’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

For context, Pagaya’s peers in the broader fintech and consumer credit ecosystem include Affirm Holdings AFRM and LendingClub Corporation LC.



Over the past three months, shares of PGY have jumped 38.6%, outperforming the industry’s rally of 7.8%. In the same time frame, Affirm Holdings and LendingClub have gained 52.4% and 23.7%, respectively.

3-Month Price Performance





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At present, Pagaya sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Affirm Holdings and LendingClub carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), respectively. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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