Is PGY Stock a Buy After Q1 Results and Higher 2026 Outlook?

Pagaya Technologies PGY is leaning into a different narrative in 2026: scaling profits without loosening credit standards. The first quarter reinforced that shift, with another GAAP profit and clear evidence of operating leverage.



Management also raised its full-year GAAP net income outlook, while pointing to fee generation, disciplined spending, and a more durable funding playbook as key supports.

PGY’s Q1 Takeaways: Profits and Operating Leverage

First-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 73 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents, as profitability improved year over year. GAAP net income attributable to Pagaya rose to $24.7 million from $7.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

The setup was straightforward: total revenues and other income increased 9.6% year over year to $317.9 million, while total costs and operating expenses declined 1.8% to $237.9 million. Lower technology, data and product development costs, along with lower general and administrative costs, helped drive that expense improvement.



The first quarter fits into a broader operating leverage trend. Revenue growth has been outpacing expense growth, helping margins improve and supporting a profitability streak into 2026. Operational efficiencies and tighter cost discipline have been reinforced by better performance in personal loans and auto lending, keeping spending in check as the platform scales.

Pagaya’s 2026 Outlook: What Changed and Why

Management raised full-year 2026 GAAP net income guidance to $110-$160 million, up from $100-$150 million previously. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also updated to $420-$460 million from $410-$460 million.



The company also expects 2026 network volume of $11.45-$13 billion, with the lower end lifted by about $200 million versus prior guidance, and total revenues projected at $1.4-$1.575 billion.



For the second quarter, management projects network volume of $2.875-$3.075 billion and total revenues of $345-$365 million, alongside adjusted EBITDA of $100-$115 million and GAAP net income of $25-$45 million.



The drivers behind the higher net income outlook center on fee generation, operating leverage, and disciplined spending. At the same time, management continues to factor in a conservative macro stance and selective underwriting, which can temper near-term volume even as profitability improves.

Earnings Estimates





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PGY’s Near-Term Setup: Strong Buy Signal and Style Scores

Pagaya sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which is designed to be most effective over a one- to three-month holding horizon by capturing earnings estimate revision trends. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Style Scores add another layer of near-term support. A VGM Score of A, paired with a Value Score of A, suggests the shares screen well across value and blended factor frameworks. Growth and Momentum scores of B indicate a supportive, though not extreme, factor backing those dimensions.



Context matters in this peer group. Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM and Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST both carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the same industry comparison set. This highlights how Pagaya’s near-term rating profile stacks up compared with other consumer finance platforms.

Pagaya’s Funding Flexibility: Stress-Test Evidence

Funding durability is central to Pagaya’s model, and the first quarter delivered tangible proof points. The company raised $2.1 billion of asset-backed securities (ABS) funding across four transactions despite market volatility and completed its first auto resecuritization.



These steps matter because PGY’s approach is built around expanding securitization capacity and adding new investors, supporting an upfront model that raises cash before loans are originated. A broader institutional funding partner base is intended to reduce volatility and improve execution resilience when markets get choppy.



The trade-off is that funding costs remain a swing factor. Tighter ABS pricing can compress take rates and pressure revenue per unit of volume, making capital markets conditions an ongoing variable to watch even with improved funding flexibility.

Valuation Lens for PGY: Tangible Book Context

On valuation, the key anchor is tangible book value. Pagaya has been trading at 2.65X trailing 12-month tangible book value, compared with 4.23X for the industry.



History shows a wide range. Over the past three years, the stock has traded as high as 8.03X and as low as 0.83X tangible book, with a three-year median of 1.84X.

P/TB TTM





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For investors, that context frames the current multiple as neither a peak nor a trough versus its own range, while keeping the focus on whether profitability and funding execution can justify holding above the longer-term median.



In comparison, Affirm Holdings and Upstart Holdings are trading at a premium to PGY. At present, Affirm Holdings and Upstart Holdings are trading at a trailing 12-month tangible book value of 7.87X and 4.89X, respectively.

Decision Checklist: What Would Change the Call

First, track whether Pagaya can sustain GAAP profitability beyond a single quarter and keep operating discipline intact as volumes scale.



Second, monitor the FRLPC trend versus expectations. FRLPC as a percentage of network volume was 4.6% in the first quarter, and the company expects a 4-5% range for 2026 while trending toward the lower end due to point-of-sale mix, new partners, and funding mix.



Third, watch stability in funding costs and ABS execution economics, since tighter pricing can squeeze take rates.



Fourth, execution on partner ramps matters, with management targeting additional onboarding and framing ramps as more back-half weighted. Finally, keep an eye on concentration risk, including the contribution from a related-party customer that represented about 20% of total fee revenues in the first quarter.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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