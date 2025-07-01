$PGY stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PGY stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,749,747 of trading volume.

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PGY:

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,826,336 .

. YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,822,822 .

. TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 119,195 shares for an estimated $1,666,381 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,358 shares for an estimated $1,070,262 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,872 shares for an estimated $557,831.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/25/2025

$PGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a target price of $22.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025

