$PGY stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PGY stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,488,603 of trading volume.

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,826,336 .

. YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 904,247 shares for an estimated $14,822,822 .

. TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 126,114 shares for an estimated $2,084,124 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 73,799 shares for an estimated $1,114,997 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 37,322 shares for an estimated $633,301.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PGY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/17/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

$PGY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PGY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $25.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Scharf from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $26.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Hal Goetsch from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $36.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $25.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 02/13/2025

