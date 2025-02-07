$PGY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PGY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,742,178 of trading volume.

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PGY:

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 23,600 shares for an estimated $248,170 and 2 sales selling 161,662 shares for an estimated $2,508,835.

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 161,601 shares for an estimated $2,508,754.

TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 88,197 shares for an estimated $1,083,665.

SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $253,424.

EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 21,305 shares for an estimated $212,410.

NICOLE TORRACO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,742 shares for an estimated $49,970.

NAM WOO KIM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 304 shares for an estimated $3,133.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

