$PGY Earnings Results: $PGY Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PGY ($PGY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, beating estimates of -$0.37 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $279,390,000, beating estimates of $267,752,111 by $11,637,889.

$PGY Insider Trading Activity

$PGY insiders have traded $PGY stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAHAV YULZARI (Chief Business Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 23,600 shares for an estimated $248,170 and 1 sale selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,324,790 .

AVITAL PARDO (Chief Technology Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $2,325,165

TAMI ROSEN (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 98,043 shares for an estimated $1,203,590 .

. SANJIV DAS (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,308 shares for an estimated $253,424 .

. EVANGELOS PERROS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 21,305 shares for an estimated $212,410

NICOLE TORRACO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,742 shares for an estimated $49,970 .

. NAM WOO KIM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 304 shares for an estimated $3,133.

$PGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $PGY stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

