PGT Innovations Rises 5% On Decision To Buy Back $250 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of aluminum frame windows and doors maker PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company announced share buyback of up to $250 million through February 3, 2026.

"With our strong balance sheet and cash flow, we have the ability to invest in innovation and grow our business, while taking this action to return capital to shareholders," said Jeff Jackson, CEO.

PGTI, currently at $23.45, has traded in the range of $15.42-$23.89 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.