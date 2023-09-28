PGT Innovations (PGTI) Unveils Diamond Glass Production

PGT Innovations, Inc. PGTI unveils Diamond Glass production at its Venice headquarters. This innovative glass technology is now the standard choice for its WinDoor product portfolio.



PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window, door, and garage door industry, introduced this next-generation glass earlier this year, and it is suitable for use in laminated and laminated-insulated windows and doors. Diamond Glass, developed in collaboration with Corning Incorporated, incorporates Corning Architectural Technical Glass, making it an ultra-lightweight laminated glass. This innovative glass technology is up to 45% lighter and three times more scratch-resistant than traditional laminated glass.

Focus on Innovation

PGT Innovations remains committed to envisioning new additions for its robust brand product portfolios and reimagining improvements for existing products. This continuous effort drives the industry forward and helps shape a brighter future for all.



Introducing Diamond Glass into the WinDoor product lineup positions PGT Innovations as one of the industry’s leaders in innovation. This marks a pivotal achievement, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. It also reinforces the company's commitment to customer-centric innovation and its strategy of investing in research and development. By offering cutting-edge technologies like Diamond Glass, PGTI strengthens its product portfolio.



In this initial launch phase, Diamond Glass is available for order through selected Florida dealers in various products, including Garage Door, Bi-fold Door, Pivot Door, Picture Window, Terrace Door, and Sliding Glass Door.



It will benefit dealers and homeowners by simplifying installation for dealers and enhancing the homeowner experience with more effortless operability, even in larger sizes, and impact-resistant glass meeting Miami-Dade standards. WinDoor represents luxury and exceptional quality, including Diamond Glass as the standard. It is a natural choice due to its superior optical clarity, effortless use, and unmatched protection against various elements.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



PGT Innovations has rallied 52.8% this year compared with the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 25.7% rise. This rollout will potentially drive future expansion to other PGTI brands.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PGT Innovations currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Construction sector are:



Boise Cascade Company BCC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BCC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.5% on average. Shares of BCC have gained 77.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a decline of 20.1% and 45.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



EMCOR Group, Inc. EME flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average. Shares of EME have risen 83% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EME’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.3% and 35.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



TopBuild Corp. BLD flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.1% on average. Shares of BLD have surged 50.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 3.3% and 8.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.