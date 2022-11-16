PGT Innovations (PGTI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.83, changing hands as low as $19.66 per share. PGT Innovations Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.42 per share, with $23.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.63.

