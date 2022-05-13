PGT Innovations (PGTI) Q1 Earnings Beat, Margins Rise Y/Y

PGT Innovations, Inc.’s PGTI shares jumped 6.93% on May 12, following the first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Apr 2, 2022) earnings release. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



Despite the tight labor market for installers and other supply-chain issues in the new construction market, solid demand for Western Windows Systems brand products, accretive acquisitions and pricing actions drove the result.



Jeff Jackson, president and chief executive officer of PGT Innovations, said, "Our intense focus on operational excellence has led to improved lead times and a significant reduction in backorders, resulting in increased 'on-time, in-full’ order deliveries. I am extremely proud of our team’s ability to maintain our high standards for safety and quality, while achieving our goals for top-line and bottom-line growth.

"Our investments in people, equipment and manufacturing facilities leaves us well positioned across our key markets to maintain a robust growth trajectory through the year."

Inside the Headline Numbers

The company reported adjusted earnings of 42 cents per share, surpassing the consensus mark of 37 cents by 13.5% and increasing 56% year over year.

Its net sales of $359 million grew 32.3% year over year and surpassed the consensus mark of $336 million by 6.7%. This was driven by strong organic growth of 17%, of which Southeast reported 14% growth and Western recorded a 39% year-over-year rise. NewSouth sales grew 17% and Anlin Windows & Doors added $32 million to total net sales.



Quarter ending backlog of $347 million was up from $308 million reported at first-quarter 2021-end.

Margins

The company’s gross margin was 37.5% for the quarter, reflecting a 280 basis-point (bps) expansion year over year. The company anticipates additional price increases in the future.



Adjusted EBITDA improved 39.9% from the prior-year quarter to $59.1 million and margin surged 90 bps to 16.5%.

Balance Sheet

As of Apr 2, 2022, PGT Innovations had cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million compared with $96.1 million at the fiscal 2021-end. Long-term debt was $625.96 million compared with $625.66 million at fiscal 2021-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.3 million in the first quarter versus net cash used in operating activities of $1.4 million a year ago.

2022 Guidance

The company expects net sales within $1.35-$1.45 billion. This reflects year-over-year growth of 16-25%. PGTI slightly rose in the lower range of adjusted EBITDA guidance to $225-$250 million, reflecting 33-48% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

PGT Innovations currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



TopBuild Corp. BLD reported better-than-expected results in first-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



Strong demand, coupled with its ongoing focus on managing price, achieving operational efficiency improvements, and leveraging fixed costs, drove BLD’s results.



Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results despite persistent supply-chain issues impacting solar customers, the solar industry and the Renewables business.



ROCK’s earnings topped analysts’ expectations in one of the trailing four quarters, with an average negative of 8.6%.



Masco Corp. MAS reported solid results in first-quarter 2022. The top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased on a year-over-year basis.



Masco’s quarterly results were mainly backed by solid demand for its products and operational efficiencies.

