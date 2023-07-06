PGT Innovations (PGTI) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 34.00

The average one-year price target for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) has been revised to 34.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 32.30 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.04% from the latest reported closing price of 28.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGT Innovations. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGTI is 0.21%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 58,524K shares. The put/call ratio of PGTI is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,648K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,530K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 79.99% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,364K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,474K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 32.51% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 2,834K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,178K shares, representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 18.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,753K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,745K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 29.69% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,737K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 11.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGTI by 44.57% over the last quarter.

PGT Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly-engineered and technically-advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and unify indoor/outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation's largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary markets, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

