PGT Innovations Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.751 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $11.025 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, PGT Innovations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $342.547 million from $340.934 million last year.

PGT Innovations Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $4.751 Mln. vs. $11.025 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.08 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.36 -Revenue (Q4): $342.547 Mln vs. $340.934 Mln last year.

