PGT Innovations Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for PGT Innovations Inc. (PGTI):

Earnings: $30.312 million in Q3 vs. -$6.782 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.50 in Q3 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, PGT Innovations Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.224 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.53 per share Revenue: $385.837 million in Q3 vs. $300.431 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.