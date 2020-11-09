PGT Innovations, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) last week reported its latest third-quarter results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$238m. Statutory earnings fell 5.0% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$0.29 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:PGTI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 9th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Innovations' five analysts is for revenues of US$936.7m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 73% to US$1.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$930.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.17 in 2021. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$22.13, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Innovations at US$24.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Innovations' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 12%, compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.7% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Innovations' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Innovations. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$22.13, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Innovations going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for Innovations that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.