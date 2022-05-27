PGT Innovations Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PGTI

In trading on Friday, shares of PGT Innovations Inc (Symbol: PGTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.21, changing hands as high as $20.36 per share. PGT Innovations Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGTI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.26 per share, with $24.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

