News & Insights

Markets

PGT Innovations Announces Closing Of Acquisition By MIWD Holding

March 28, 2024 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI), a building products manufacturer, Thursday announced that its acquisition by MIWD Holding Company for $42 per share or a total of around $3.2 billion has closed.

The all-cash acquisition deal was approved by shareholders on March 18.

Following the acquisition, PGT stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.