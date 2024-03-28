PGT Innovations Announces Closing Of Acquisition By MIWD Holding

(RTTNews) - PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI), a building products manufacturer, Thursday announced that its acquisition by MIWD Holding Company for $42 per share or a total of around $3.2 billion has closed.

The all-cash acquisition deal was approved by shareholders on March 18.

Following the acquisition, PGT stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the company stated.

