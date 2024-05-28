PGS ASA Announces Virtual 2024 Annual General Meeting

PGS ASA (GB:0MHR) has released an update.

PGS ASA has announced that its 2024 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on June 26, enabling shareholders to participate fully online. The meeting may be canceled if a merger with TGS Newco AS is completed before that date, resulting in the dissolution of PGS ASA. Shareholders can vote, ask questions, and access meeting documents, including the full agenda and board proposals, on the company’s website.

