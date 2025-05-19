$PGRE stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PGRE stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $16,306,802 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PGRE:
$PGRE Insider Trading Activity
$PGRE insiders have traded $PGRE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALBERT P. BEHLER (Chairman, CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 110,000 shares for an estimated $445,320 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PGRE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $PGRE stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 5,272,608 shares (+282.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,672,214
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,256,294 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,002,064
- SOLEL PARTNERS LP added 2,224,179 shares (+163.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,563,969
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,684,098 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,241,621
- UNIVERSAL- BETEILIGUNGS- UND SERVICEGESELLSCHAFT MBH added 1,433,381 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,163,538
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ removed 901,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,452,935
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 692,541 shares (-75.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,977,926
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $PGRE on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.