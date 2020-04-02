PGR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.11, changing hands as high as $76.13 per share. Progressive Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGR's low point in its 52 week range is $62.18 per share, with $84.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.31. The PGR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

