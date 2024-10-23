PGPE Ltd Announces Second Interim Dividend for 2024

Princess Private Equity Holding (GB:PEY) has released an update.

PGPE Ltd, formerly known as Princess Private Equity Holding Limited, is set to distribute a second interim dividend of EUR 0.355 per share for FY 2024, aligning with its target of distributing 5% of the previous year’s NAV. This payment, scheduled for December 13, 2024, offers investors an attractive opportunity for long-term capital growth and dividend yield. With shares traded on the London Stock Exchange, PGPE Ltd continues to attract investors interested in private equity investments.

For further insights into GB:PEY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.