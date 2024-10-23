News & Insights

PGPE Ltd Announces Second Interim Dividend for 2024

October 23, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Princess Private Equity Holding (GB:PEY) has released an update.

PGPE Ltd, formerly known as Princess Private Equity Holding Limited, is set to distribute a second interim dividend of EUR 0.355 per share for FY 2024, aligning with its target of distributing 5% of the previous year’s NAV. This payment, scheduled for December 13, 2024, offers investors an attractive opportunity for long-term capital growth and dividend yield. With shares traded on the London Stock Exchange, PGPE Ltd continues to attract investors interested in private equity investments.

