$PGNY stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PGNY stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,741,024 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PGNY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PGNY stock page):
$PGNY Insider Trading Activity
$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHERYL SCOTT sold 2,675 shares for an estimated $59,037
$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 6,877,539 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $153,644,221
- FMR LLC added 3,976,580 shares (+3036.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,836,797
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 3,342,834 shares (+5837.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,678,911
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 3,265,316 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,947,159
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,039,177 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,895,214
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC added 2,210,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,382,793
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,281,461 shares (-79.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,627,838
$PGNY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Close from Progyny set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025
