$PGNY stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 08, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$PGNY stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $27,741,024 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PGNY (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PGNY stock page):

$PGNY Insider Trading Activity

$PGNY insiders have traded $PGNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PGNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHERYL SCOTT sold 2,675 shares for an estimated $59,037

$PGNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $PGNY stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PGNY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PGNY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $PGNY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Richard Close from Progyny set a target price of $21.0 on 05/12/2025

