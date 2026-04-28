PGNY or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical Services stocks have likely encountered both Progyny (PGNY) and Alignment Healthcare (ALHC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Progyny is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Alignment Healthcare has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that PGNY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PGNY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.74, while ALHC has a forward P/E of 163.25. We also note that PGNY has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ALHC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.30.

Another notable valuation metric for PGNY is its P/B ratio of 3.08. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ALHC has a P/B of 23.38.

These metrics, and several others, help PGNY earn a Value grade of A, while ALHC has been given a Value grade of C.

PGNY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that PGNY is likely the superior value option right now.

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Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.