PGNY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Progyny Inc (Symbol: PGNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.12, changing hands as high as $52.70 per share. Progyny Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGNY's low point in its 52 week range is $32.86 per share, with $68.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.62.

