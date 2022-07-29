PGNiG shares boosted as it agrees share swap terms with PKN

Adds details

WARSAW/GDANSK, Poland, July 29 (Reuters) - Polish gas company PGNiG PGN.WA has agreed terms for the conversion of its shares into PKN Orlen PKN.WA stock as part of a takeover deal, the companies said on Friday, an announcement that sent PGNiG's shares up over 10%.

Under the agreement, PGNiG PGN.WA shareholders will get 0.0925 PKN Orlen shares for each PGNiG share they hold.

Coming shortly after shareholders approved Orlen's takeover of fellow Polish refiner Grupa Lotos LTSP.WA, the agreement marks another step towards the creation of an integrated energy giant that Poland's government hopes will be a powerful global player that boosts the country's energy security.

"Creating strong companies with diverse, complementary areas of activity is not only an international standard, but also a necessity from the point of view of the challenges of the energy transformation and the success of further development of our economy," Orlen Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said in a statement.

The PGNiG deal will now need to be approved by shareholders of both companies.

PGNiG shares were up 10.7% at 0747 GMT, topping Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 index .WIG20. PKN Orlen shares were down 1.7%.

"The companies' share prices were discounting an even more pessimistic proposition for PGNiG, hence today's increase in its share price," said Trigon DM analyst Michal Kozak, adding that in his opinion the deal undervalued PGNiG.

PKN Orlen said that it expects the acquisition to be finalised in October or November.

(Reporting by Anna Banacka and Partrycja Zaras in Gdansk, Anna Koper in Warsaw, writing by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; editing by David Evans)

