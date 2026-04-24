PGIM Ultra Short Bond (PULS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (Symbol: PULS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.70, changing hands as high as $49.71 per share. PGIM Ultra Short Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PULS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PULS's low point in its 52 week range is $49.44 per share, with $49.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.71.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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