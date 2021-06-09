PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SDHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SDHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.68, the dividend yield is 6.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SDHY was $18.68, representing a -11.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $21 and a 11.32% increase over the 52 week low of $16.78.

