PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.108 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SDHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.23, the dividend yield is 6.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SDHY was $20.23, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $21 and a 4.87% increase over the 52 week low of $19.29.

