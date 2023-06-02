PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.11 per share ($1.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.72 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.80%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.65%, the lowest has been 6.32%, and the highest has been 9.22%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=115).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDHY is 0.30%, a decrease of 22.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 11,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHY by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 898K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 930K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHY by 5.65% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 793K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHY by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 706K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares, representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDHY by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares, representing an increase of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDHY by 14.15% over the last quarter.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Income Fund's objective is t o provide a high level of current income by investing primarily in higher-rated, below investment-grade fixed income instruments.* The Fund seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average maturity of five years or less.

