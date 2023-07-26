PGIM Launches AAA CLO, Short-Duration Multi-Sector ETFs

PGIM, the $1.2 trillion investment management arm of Prudential Financial, has launched the PGIM AAA CLO ETF (NYSE Arca: PAAA) . PAAA seeks total return through current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in U.S. CLOs rated AAA or equivalent.

The fund will invest predominantly in the senior tranches of CLOs. These tranches typically have the highest ratings, the lowest level of risk, and the lowest relative yields.

PGIM Fixed Income will subadvise the fund. Edwin Wilches, Gabriel Rivera, and Connor Byrnes will manage PAAA.

Providing Retail Investors Direct Access to a $1.2 Trillion Market

The collateralized loan obligation CLO market has historically been accessible only to institutional investors. The actively managed PAAA offers retail investors direct access to this $1.2 trillion market.

“The CLO market has evolved since the Global Financial Crisis and represents an enormous, relatively untapped opportunity for retail investors,” Wilches said. “High-quality CLOs offer one of the best relative value trades in the fixed income market today given their attractive yield potential, floating rate coupons, and credit protection in AAA tranches.”

Winches added: “high-quality CLOs have the potential to insulate an investor’s portfolio while providing diversification benefits with less idiosyncratic risk.” They also have “the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

PAAA carries a net expense ratio of 0.19%.

“The loan market has grown in recent years, making it more accessible for ETF investors,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “It is great to see PGIM expand its lineup.”

In addition, PGIM has also launched the PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond ETF (PSDM) on the Cboe BZX. PSDM seeks to provide total return, allocating its investments across different sectors of the fixed income market with an average portfolio duration of three years or less. The fund closely mirrors the existing $2.9 billion PGIM Short Duration Multi-Sector Bond Fund.

These new funds bring PGIM’s suite of actively managed ETFs to 10 funds.

