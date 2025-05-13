Is PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A (SPFAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Large Cap Growth fund? Well, PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A (SPFAX) would not be a good potential starting point right now. SPFAX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

SPFAX is classified in the Large Cap Growth segment by Zacks, an area full of possibilities. Companies are usually considered to be large-cap if their stock market valuation is more than $10 billion. Large Cap Growth mutual funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers.

History of Fund/Manager

SPFAX is a part of the PGIM family of funds, a company based out of Providence, RI. Since PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A made its debut in June of 2000, SPFAX has garnered more than $1.08 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by a team of investment professionals.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 13.56%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3 -year annualized total return of 14.61%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, SPFAX's standard deviation comes in at 21.72%, compared to the category average of 15.71%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 24.24% compared to the category average of 16.65%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.27, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -3.72. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

Currently, this mutual fund is holding 75.01% in stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $674.55 billion. This fund's turnover is about 33%, so the fund managers are making fewer trades than comparable funds.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, SPFAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.02% compared to the category average of 0.95%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, SPFAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $1,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A ( SPFAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, worse downside risk, and higher fees, PGIM Jennison Focused Growth A ( SPFAX ) looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

