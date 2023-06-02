PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD) Declares $0.10 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.99%, the lowest has been 7.59%, and the highest has been 13.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISD is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.52% to 14,512K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 5.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISD by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 761K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 792K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISD by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISD by 0.20% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISD by 19.90% over the last quarter.

City Of London Investment Management holds 612K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISD by 0.33% over the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PGIM High Yield Fund seeks to maximize current income by investing primarily in high-yield bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's. Capital growth is a secondary goal. The Fund may be appropriate for investors willing to take on higher risk to achieve higher current income and potential capital appreciation.

