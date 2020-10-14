PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ISD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that ISD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.13, the dividend yield is 8.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISD was $14.13, representing a -10.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.80 and a 57.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ISD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ISD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 7.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ISD at 4.6%.

