PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that ISD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.16, the dividend yield is 7.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISD was $16.16, representing a -0.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.30 and a 35.23% increase over the 52 week low of $11.95.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

