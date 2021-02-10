PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that ISD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISD was $15.6, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.80 and a 73.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.