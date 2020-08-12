PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ISD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ISD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.97, the dividend yield is 9.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISD was $13.97, representing a -11.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.80 and a 55.39% increase over the 52 week low of $8.99.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ISD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ISD as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 40.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ISD at 4.56%.

