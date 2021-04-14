PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ISD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ISD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.94, the dividend yield is 7.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ISD was $15.94, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.94 and a 34.4% increase over the 52 week low of $11.86.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ISD Dividend History page.

