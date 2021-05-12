PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that GHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 8.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHY was $15.45, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.54 and a 35.88% increase over the 52 week low of $11.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHY as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 10.2% over the last 100 days. YYY has the highest percent weighting of GHY at 4.1%.

