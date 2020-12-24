PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2020

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that GHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.55, the dividend yield is 8.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHY was $14.55, representing a -5.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.39 and a 68.79% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHY as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 7.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GHY at 4.49%.

