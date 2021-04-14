PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.105 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that GHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 8.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHY was $15.19, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.19 and a 35.14% increase over the 52 week low of $11.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GHY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GHY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF)

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCEF with an increase of 15.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GHY at 3.16%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.