PGF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (Symbol: PGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.69, changing hands as low as $18.66 per share. Invesco Financial Preferred shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PGF's low point in its 52 week range is $12.30 per share, with $19.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.66.

