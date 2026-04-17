PG&E's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRX, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 6.000% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: PCG.PRX) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are down about 1.1%.
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