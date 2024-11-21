PG&E's Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.09), with shares changing hands as low as $17.22 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRI was trading at a 28.23% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.85% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) is currently up about 3.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.2%.

Also see:

