PG&E's Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6%

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.36% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRI) is currently up about 3.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.2%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
IXP Options Chain
Entergy Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.