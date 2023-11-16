PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.20), with shares changing hands as low as $14.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.55% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRG was trading at a 39.38% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 34.87% in the "Electric Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.8% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRG) is currently down about 4.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.6%.

