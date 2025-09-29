PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.80% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRD was trading at a 30.37% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.21% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Monday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.8%.

