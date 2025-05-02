PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.125), with shares changing hands as low as $16.00 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.00% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PCG.PRH was trading at a 35.69% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 22.58% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

In Friday trading, PG&E Corp's 4.5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRH) is currently down about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 1.4%.

